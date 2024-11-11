Entertainment

Taylor Swift's enjoys adorable 'auntie' moment with Chariah Gordon's baby

  November 11, 2024
Taylor Swift is an adorable “Auntie Tay"!

The Fortnight singer spent quality time with Chariah Gordon's 7-month-old daughter, Ci, at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday.

Swift, who attended the game at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Boyfriend Travis Kelce, was spotted cuddling and bonding with baby Ci.

Gordon posted an adorable of Aunty-niece duo on her Instagram handle on Monday, in which Swift could be seen sporting her tweed Versace red-and-black windowpane blazer as she held Ci in her arms.

Meanwhile, baby Ci looked absolutely adorable in a white one-piece featuring her father’s jersey number, “17” and a yellow ribbon around her head.

"Auntie Tay & Baby Ci" she captioned the photo with love heart eye emojis.

To note, Gordon is engaged to Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.

Earlier this month, Gordon gushed over her and the Grammy winner performance.

"She's fun, she's loving, she's sweet," she told PEOPLE.

Gordon further added, "We have a good time and we are there to support our men. She's just one of the sweetest people ever... that's just that."

Moreover, Taylor Swift was joined by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, to support Travis Keelce and his teammates against the Denver Broncos.

