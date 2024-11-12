Benny Blanco shares rare insight into his adorable date nights with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco is opening up about his romantic side, sharing rare details about his charming date nights with girlfriend Selena Gomez.
While conversing with PEOPLE, the music producer shared, "I'm a real morning person," adding, “It’s my favorite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early. It's like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up."
He continued, "I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life."
“I go all out for every date. We go all out for each other," Blanco said.
He went on to say, "One time Sel was like, 'Oh, I want to take you on a date.' We drove somewhere, and she had rented out a whole botanical garden for me."
Speaking about Single Soon crooner’s choice, Blanco said, She also likes something so simple. For Valentine's Day, I got her Taco Bell, I made her movie-theater nachos, I found her favorite pickles from Texas and I deep-fried them for her. Then [I had] all her candies and Hot Cheetos."
"The first time me and Sel were really going to be long distance for a while, she made a bear that when I pressed its hand, it said, 'I miss you so much. You're going to be okay. I'll see you when I get back,'" Blanco added.
He mentioned, "She's very good at gifting. She does the same thing as me: Most of our gifts, we make them for each other."
Benny Blanco stated on the Howard Stern Show in May 2024 that he and Selena Gomez started dating in July 2023, around Selena's birthday, but the Calm Down confirmed her romance in December 2023.