King Charles, Queen Camilla face security scare on Italy trip

King Charles and Queen Camilla faced a major royal security scare as the dozens of overzealous spectators breached barriers.
On the final day in Italy, the incident unfolded when the British Monarch and the Queen marked the last visit of their trip in Ravenna.
King Charles donned a summer suit while making an engagement with the people at the barricade
The square was crowded, but it seemed Charles was more likely to be encircled by security personnel than by the general public.
A journalist described the situation in Ravenna as "utter mayhem".
They wrote on social media, "Utter mayhem in Ravenna, where people ignored restrictions and jumped over cordons to surround the King and the Queen with all their love.
The journalist continued, "Like an amazing Italian countryside feast. The perfect ending of this incredible Italy visit."
Meanwhile, a royal fan commented: "Nightmare for the security guards."
To note, King Charles trip was his 17th official visit to Italy and his first overseas trip of 2025.
The couple landed in Ravenna on April 10, to take part in a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the city's liberation from Nazi occupation.