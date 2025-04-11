Selena Gomez, Steve, Martin shoot iconic Arconia scenes for hit show

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short teamed up once again to shoot another season of famous Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.
On April 10, the trio were spotted shooting iconic Arconia scenes for the fifth season.
The Rare Beauty founder also posted a TikTok video of Steve, 75, and Martin, 79, doing their best struts of her single while on the set.
In the viral video, the veteran stars can be seen walking outside of a Arconia, a fictional pre-war apartment building, while striking poses. Some crew members can be also be spotted working in the background.
Selena captioned the hilarious clip, “Bluest Flame walk feat. Steve & Marty.”
The Disney alum and her fiancé Benny Blanco previewed the song together on March 19, when attended a screening of Spring Breakers together.
A fan commented, “marty and steve are SO ready for SELENA SUMMER!!!”
Another wrote, “So good to see my favourite trio back together. Excited for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building.”
“You guys are the real bestie goals in this industry,” a third noted.
Notably, the Only Murders in the Building season 5 is set to release later this year.