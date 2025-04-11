Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Steve, Martin shoot iconic Arconia scenes for hit show

'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short is slated to release in 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
Selena Gomez, Steve, Martin shoot iconic Arconia scenes for hit show
Selena Gomez, Steve, Martin shoot iconic Arconia scenes for hit show

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short teamed up once again to shoot another season of famous Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.

On April 10, the trio were spotted shooting iconic Arconia scenes for the fifth season.

The Rare Beauty founder also posted a TikTok video of Steve, 75, and Martin, 79, doing their best struts of her single while on the set.

In the viral video, the veteran stars can be seen walking outside of a Arconia, a fictional pre-war apartment building, while striking poses. Some crew members can be also be spotted working in the background.

PC: JUST JARED
PC: JUST JARED

Selena captioned the hilarious clip, “Bluest Flame walk feat. Steve & Marty.”

The Disney alum and her fiancé Benny Blanco previewed the song together on March 19, when attended a screening of Spring Breakers together.

A fan commented, “marty and steve are SO ready for SELENA SUMMER!!!”

Another wrote, “So good to see my favourite trio back together. Excited for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building.”

“You guys are the real bestie goals in this industry,” a third noted.

Notably, the Only Murders in the Building season 5 is set to release later this year.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance
BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance
Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85
Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85
‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays
‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays
Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star
Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai
Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one
Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one
Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move
Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move
Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise
Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement
Eva Mendes expresses pride in husband Ryan Gosling for milestone achievement
Eva Mendes expresses pride in husband Ryan Gosling for milestone achievement
Ed Sheeran drops soulful Delhi rooftop cover of ‘Azizam’
Ed Sheeran drops soulful Delhi rooftop cover of ‘Azizam’