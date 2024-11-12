Taylor Swift to be ‘apart’ from Travis Kelce after MTV EMAs triumph?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to be “apart” after the singer recently won several EMAs!
The Grammy winner, 34, who made an appearance to her beau’s Chiefs vs Broncos game on Sunday, November 10, skipped the MTV EMAs 2024 to cheer for her lover.
However, the couple will have to briefly split in the coming days as the Cruel Summer songstress is scheduled to kick off the last leg of her Eras Tour in Canada on Thursday, November 14, while the Chiefs’ tight-end will be occupied in his forthcoming games.
Due to their upcoming busy schedules, the lovebirds are enjoying “alone time together” before getting back to their work commitments, reported Page Six.
As per an insider, “With Taylor heading to Toronto for her shows later this week, Travis and her will be apart for a little bit.”
Telling that the couple is spending most of their time together, the source continued, “They don’t always get a lot of alone time together, so when they do, they make sure and make the most of it when they can. So they’re just focusing on spending quality time together at this point.”
They also revealed, “They enjoy going out and grabbing dinner, cuddling on the couch or just ordering delivery and watching movies. Despite their fame, Taylor and Travis are very chill and spend their downtime like a lot of typical couples.”
As per the insider, the duo loves staying in more than they enjoy stepping out as they can be themselves and carefree around each other, which does not seem possible if they go out for dates.
It was also reported that the couple feels the most comfortable being together.