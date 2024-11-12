Trending

Amitabh Bachchan's old letter to Nimrat Kaur goes viral

'Dasvi' actress Nimrat Kaur has been in the news regarding her rumored affair with Abhishek Bachchan

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
Dasvi actress Nimrat Kaur has been in the news regarding her rumored affair with Abhishek Bachchan
'Dasvi' actress Nimrat Kaur has been in the news regarding her rumored affair with Abhishek Bachchan 

Bollywood’s Big B, Amitabh Bachchan once praised actor Nimrat Kaur’s performance in Dasvi. 

A letter written by the Uunchai actor to Nimrat in 2022 has resurfaced all across social media. A bouquet of flowers also accompanied the heartfelt note.

In the note, the senior Bachchan wrote, “We have hardly had any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF—for the Cadbury ad. But your work in ‘Dasvi’ is exceptional—nuances, gestures, all! My deep admiration and congratulations. Love, Amitabh Bachchan.”


The actress in the post further expressed her happiness at receiving such appreciation from a legendary star stating, "18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr."

She continued, "Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film—all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own."

“Today my words and emotions are both falling short. Your lovely letter will keep inspiring me my entire life, and the fragrance of your blessings in the form of this priceless bouquet will remain at every step of my life," the star elaborated. 

Nimrat concluded, "I am feeling speechless after getting this compliment from you, just like one feels in front of a huge mountain or an ancient temple. Sincerely, forever grateful, Nimrat.”

For the unversed, Nimrat Kaur recently grabbed headlines when reports of her alleged affair with Abhishek Bachchan did rounds. 

Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Akshay Kumar dismisses ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rumors after reunion with costars

Akshay Kumar dismisses ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rumors after reunion with costars
Princess Beatrice represents King Charles at key event after monarch's snub

Princess Beatrice represents King Charles at key event after monarch's snub
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'

Trending News

Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'
Akshay Kumar dismisses ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rumors after reunion with costars
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'
Atif Aslam breaks silence on performing in Saudi Arabia
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'
Feroze Khan shares heartfelt message for fans before 'Humraaz' release
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'
Varun Dhawan recalls struggles of filming 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' action scenes
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'
Iqra Aziz unveils new looks from her latest photoshoot
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor’s beach break leads to magical sunset moment
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'
Ajay Devgn takes sharp dig at young Bollywood actors: 'All are boys'
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'
Varun Dhawan confirms Salman Khan's cameo in ‘Baby John’
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'
Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja win hearts with sweet gesture
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'
Khushi Kapoor wishes 'best dad' Boney Kapoor on his 69th birthday
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'
Akshay Kumar to be replaced with THIS actor in ‘Singh is Kinng 2’