Amitabh Bachchan's old letter to Nimrat Kaur goes viral

Bollywood’s Big B, Amitabh Bachchan once praised actor Nimrat Kaur’s performance in Dasvi.
A letter written by the Uunchai actor to Nimrat in 2022 has resurfaced all across social media. A bouquet of flowers also accompanied the heartfelt note.
In the note, the senior Bachchan wrote, “We have hardly had any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF—for the Cadbury ad. But your work in ‘Dasvi’ is exceptional—nuances, gestures, all! My deep admiration and congratulations. Love, Amitabh Bachchan.”
The actress in the post further expressed her happiness at receiving such appreciation from a legendary star stating, "18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr."
She continued, "Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film—all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own."
“Today my words and emotions are both falling short. Your lovely letter will keep inspiring me my entire life, and the fragrance of your blessings in the form of this priceless bouquet will remain at every step of my life," the star elaborated.
Nimrat concluded, "I am feeling speechless after getting this compliment from you, just like one feels in front of a huge mountain or an ancient temple. Sincerely, forever grateful, Nimrat.”
For the unversed, Nimrat Kaur recently grabbed headlines when reports of her alleged affair with Abhishek Bachchan did rounds.