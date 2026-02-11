Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani expecting first baby after wedding anniversary?  

Mawra Hocane and her husband, Ameer Gilani, sparked pregnancy rumours once again after celebrating their first wedding anniversary.
A few days ago, Pakistan's powerful couple marked their first wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram update.
Gilani posted a carousel of photos and adorable videos of the two from the intimate celebrations of their big day on their Instagram accounts.
"Like the magic of the morning," the Very Filmy actor stated in the caption.
In the viral pictures, Gilani and Hocane were wearing coordinated outfits to mark their big day.
However, the detail which left fans curious was the way the Sabaat actress hid her alleged baby bump.
Several fans noticed the "glow" on Hocane’s face and also recognised how brilliantly she hid her bump with a scarf.
As the snaps and footage garnered attention on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section with their assumptions.
One fan commented, "Pregnant."
"She is pregnant, M.A.," another chimed in.
While a third noted, "The pregnancy glow."
Despite these comments, neither Mawra Hocane nor Ameer Gilani addressed the baby rumours.
This is not the first time the two fuelled the pregnancy speculations last year in August, the Neem actress shut the alleged pregnancy rumours with a bombshell statement.
For those unaware, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani tied the knot on February 5, 2025.