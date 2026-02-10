Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on gossip about her marriage to Nick Jonas 

Priyanka Chopra has finally addressed the gossip about her marriage to Nick Jonas.
The Quantico actress has responded to the conspiracy theories about how she met with her husband and how they got married.
In an interview with Variety, Priyanka added that it's an individual’s choice if they want to get settled with the person of their own choice.
"We’re eight years in. If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that’s their choice. I stopped thinking about it. I don’t know what it is about us that rubbed people the wrong way. I think there was the intercultural nature of it," the mom of one candidly told the outlet.
She additionally noted, "Different countries, different religions, age gap. It was very hurtful. And we both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other, and we were like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ So it’s like water off a duck’s back now."
The Varanasi actress also praised the sincerity of the 33-year-old American singer and songwriter, saying, "We got married really quickly, within six months of meeting. When I first married him. I didn’t know if it was even real."
For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in Rajasthan when she was 36 years old, and he was 26 years old.
The couple also welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas Chopra, in January 2022.