Hania Amir cheeky reply about 'favourite singer' fuels Asim Azhar's romance rumours

Hania Amir was asked to name her favourite singer, and her teasing reply has prompted Anushka Sharma's surprise comparison.
On Tuesday, February 10, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress surprised everyone when she made her way to the stage during a make-up competition as a judge.
Following the competition, a fan in the audience asked Hania how her favourite singer was, to which she teasingly replied, "Do you want me to say Asim Azhar?" prompting laughter and cheers from the crowd.
The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu actress herself could not contain herself and said, "Sometimes I love myself," mid-laughter.
Reacting to the viral clip, fans compared the moment to a number of times Anushka Sharma was asked about her favourite cricketer by the press when she was dating her now-husband, Virat Kohli.
Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar have been sparking reunion speculations after the singer parted ways with his former fiancée, Merub Ali.
The pair have also prompted marriage talks amid the multiple outings together; however, both Hania and Asim have not cleared up the rumours.