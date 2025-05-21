Royal

Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit

The prince of Wales began his Scottish tour without his wife, Kate Middleton, earlier this week

Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit
Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit   

Prince William began his Scottish tour with a delightful visit to the Leith Community Centre.

The future monarch took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 21st, to release a series of glimpses of his new trip to Scotland.

William began his state visit by making a surprise appearance at the Leith Community Centre, where he met incredible students and soccer enthusiast kids.

In the shared photos, the father-of-three is seen interacting with the children who are the crucial part of his charity organization, The Royal Foundation.

The other snapshot showed William holding a placard featuring an adorable painting of his beloved team, Aston Villa.

Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit

During his visit, the Prince of Wales will shed light on The Royal Foundation’s significant aim to foster the Community Impact Programme.

He also met Street Soccer Scotland founder and CEO, David Duke, whom the prince knows through his Homewards project to combat homelessness, to hear how they aim to revitalize Leith Community Centre.

After being shown around the Leith Community Centre, King Charles’ eldest son took part in a discussion with Edinburgh YMCA’s Youth Forum, hosted by its founder, Mike Kerracher.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton establish The Royal Foundation?

For those unaware, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, established their charitable non-profit organization, The Royal Foundation, in September 2009, to focus on their charitable initiatives.

However, Kate joined the prestigious organization after her marriage to the Prince. 

The 42-year-old British Royal Family member began his Scottish tour on Wednesday, May 21st, without his life partner. 

Tom Cruise collaborates with Alejandro G. Iñárritu for 'wild comedy' project

Tom Cruise collaborates with Alejandro G. Iñárritu for 'wild comedy' project

Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre

Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre

Emma Raducanu faces injury fears ahead of French Open

Emma Raducanu faces injury fears ahead of French Open
Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit

Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit

Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre
Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre
Prince William touches down in Scotland to support meaningful initiative
Prince William touches down in Scotland to support meaningful initiative
Meghan Markle's passion for gardening escalates after Kate's nature series
Meghan Markle's passion for gardening escalates after Kate's nature series
Duchess Sophie stuns in sky-high heels at Royal Garden Party
Duchess Sophie stuns in sky-high heels at Royal Garden Party
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son set to make first solo royal outing
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son set to make first solo royal outing
King Willem represents Netherlands at 2025 World Expo Osaka
King Willem represents Netherlands at 2025 World Expo Osaka
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward visit Isle of Jura in Scotland
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward visit Isle of Jura in Scotland
Prince Harry donates big amount to UK charity after King Charles announcement
Prince Harry donates big amount to UK charity after King Charles announcement
Duchess Sophie shares candid insight into her future royal role
Duchess Sophie shares candid insight into her future royal role
King Charles reveals exciting new details of Canada tour with Queen Camilla
King Charles reveals exciting new details of Canada tour with Queen Camilla
Meghan Markle receives blunt reaction on viral clip from unexpected source
Meghan Markle receives blunt reaction on viral clip from unexpected source
Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role
Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role