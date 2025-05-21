Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit   

Prince William began his Scottish tour with a delightful visit to the Leith Community Centre.
The future monarch took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 21st, to release a series of glimpses of his new trip to Scotland.
William began his state visit by making a surprise appearance at the Leith Community Centre, where he met incredible students and soccer enthusiast kids.
In the shared photos, the father-of-three is seen interacting with the children who are the crucial part of his charity organization, The Royal Foundation.
The other snapshot showed William holding a placard featuring an adorable painting of his beloved team, Aston Villa.
During his visit, the Prince of Wales will shed light on The Royal Foundation’s significant aim to foster the Community Impact Programme.
He also met Street Soccer Scotland founder and CEO, David Duke, whom the prince knows through his Homewards project to combat homelessness, to hear how they aim to revitalize Leith Community Centre.
After being shown around the Leith Community Centre, King Charles’ eldest son took part in a discussion with Edinburgh YMCA’s Youth Forum, hosted by its founder, Mike Kerracher.
When Prince William and Kate Middleton establish The Royal Foundation?
For those unaware, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, established their charitable non-profit organization, The Royal Foundation, in September 2009, to focus on their charitable initiatives.
However, Kate joined the prestigious organization after her marriage to the Prince.
The 42-year-old British Royal Family member began his Scottish tour on Wednesday, May 21st, without his life partner.