Princess Kate stuns Royal fans with fashion twist during Qatar state visit

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024

The Princess of Wales made a remarkable return to royal duties after completing her chemotherapy treatment, captivating royal fans with her first major public appearance.

Kate, 42, accompanied Prince William and King Charles as they officially welcomed the Emir of Qatar for a two-day state visit to the UK. 

The princess played a key role in greeting the Emir and his wife at their London residence before escorting them to the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade.

For the occasion, Kate honoured her guests by donning a striking maroon coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, paired with a matching hat from Sahar Millinery and knee-high burgundy boots by Gianvito Rossi—reflecting Qatar's national colors of maroon and white, reported Mirror.

After the ceremonial event, the royal party made their way back to Buckingham Palace for lunch and a private exhibition showcasing Qatar's ties with the UK.

However, fans were quick to notice a shift in Kate’s look when she reappeared later in the day. She had swapped her maroon coat for a similar-colored coat dress by Eponine London, removing her boots for a pair of heels. 

Observers speculated whether Kate had layered the coat dress underneath her McQueen piece or if she had completely changed her outfit during her time back at the palace.

This appearance marks a busy period for Kate, who is set to host her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey later this week, focusing on the theme of empathy and support for those in need.

One fan took to Instagram and pondered: "This coat [McQueen one] has a very unusual lapel arrangement. I'm wondering if she had the coat dress seen in the palace exhibition room later underneath but it looks too fitted to have another dress underneath. Guess we won't know."

Kate's appearance yesterday comes as part of a hectic week, with the Princess set to host her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday. 

She is expected to be joined by her husband and children for the event. Kensington Palace shared that Kate has chosen this year's theme to honor those who support others in need, highlighting the significance of love and empathy.

