Sci-Tech

Why was ChatGPT not recognising name, David Mayer?

ChatGPT was “unable to produce a response” when users entered the name, David Mayer

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024
ChatGPT was “unable to produce a response” when users entered the name, David Mayer
ChatGPT was “unable to produce a response” when users entered the name, David Mayer

Artificial Intelligence (AI) users have noticed an unusual thing that quickly got everyone’s attention on social media: the OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT did not respond to certain names.

According to US Today, an eagle-eyed Reddit user was the first person to note and share this odd response. He said that when he entered the name “David Mayer” into the two-year-old chatbot, he got a message stating, “I'm unable to produce a response."

The mysterious reply sparked a flurry of additional attempts by other social media users who also entered the name and got the same response. After the news got everyone's attention, the glitch or error was resolved, and now ChatGPT is responding with the name “David Mayer."

But this matter leaves users in the curiosity about why the AI assistant was not able to generate a response to the specific name.

CNET reported that AI chatbots like ChatGPT sometimes “hallucinate" and present incorrect or unreal material because they have absorbed flawed data, and this problem does not occur with ChatGPT only, other AI tools can do this too.

Moreover, a tech journalist, Bryan Lunduke, explained in a video that the name “David Mayer” might have been removed from the ChatGPT, which is why it was not producing a response.

He said, “(It could) be that one of the oh-so-many David Mayers out there has sent a 'right to be forgotten' request to OpenAI.”

The right to be forgotten is European legislation that allows users to ask search engines to remove results from queries about their names. There is a possibility that someone might have taken action and removed the name from the bot's queries.

However, the chatbot's parent company, OpenAI, has not yet responded to the matter, so it is still not known why ChatGPT was “unable” to produce a response.

Why was ChatGPT not recognising name, David Mayer?

Why was ChatGPT not recognising name, David Mayer?
Princess Kate stuns Royal fans with fashion twist during Qatar state visit

Princess Kate stuns Royal fans with fashion twist during Qatar state visit
Taylor Swift dominates Spotify's 2024 Wrapped with record-breaking streams

Taylor Swift dominates Spotify's 2024 Wrapped with record-breaking streams
King Charles breaks internet with Arabic greetings to Emir of Qatar

King Charles breaks internet with Arabic greetings to Emir of Qatar
Threads adds new filters to make searches more precise
Threads adds new filters to make searches more precise
WhatsApp to drop support for THESE three iPhone models in 2025
WhatsApp to drop support for THESE three iPhone models in 2025
Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar pay package rejected for second time
Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar pay package rejected for second time
Pesticides dangerous to pollinators found in majority of English rivers
Pesticides dangerous to pollinators found in majority of English rivers
THIS app can predict your death and help you live longer
THIS app can predict your death and help you live longer
Is wearable tech turning people into over-monitors?
Is wearable tech turning people into over-monitors?
Scented candles: The aesthetic trend with HIDDEN dangers
Scented candles: The aesthetic trend with HIDDEN dangers
Google Photos gets fresh look with revamped interface
Google Photos gets fresh look with revamped interface
Australia accuses Elon Musk of putting ‘agenda’ on X amid social media ban
Australia accuses Elon Musk of putting ‘agenda’ on X amid social media ban
Black Friday online shopping hits historic highs across the US
Black Friday online shopping hits historic highs across the US
Woman loses £20,000 to AI investment scam featuring fake Keir Starmer
Woman loses £20,000 to AI investment scam featuring fake Keir Starmer
Scientists reveal alarming ocean colour shift: What it means for our planet?
Scientists reveal alarming ocean colour shift: What it means for our planet?