Why was ChatGPT not recognising name, David Mayer?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) users have noticed an unusual thing that quickly got everyone’s attention on social media: the OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT did not respond to certain names.
According to US Today, an eagle-eyed Reddit user was the first person to note and share this odd response. He said that when he entered the name “David Mayer” into the two-year-old chatbot, he got a message stating, “I'm unable to produce a response."
The mysterious reply sparked a flurry of additional attempts by other social media users who also entered the name and got the same response. After the news got everyone's attention, the glitch or error was resolved, and now ChatGPT is responding with the name “David Mayer."
But this matter leaves users in the curiosity about why the AI assistant was not able to generate a response to the specific name.
CNET reported that AI chatbots like ChatGPT sometimes “hallucinate" and present incorrect or unreal material because they have absorbed flawed data, and this problem does not occur with ChatGPT only, other AI tools can do this too.
Moreover, a tech journalist, Bryan Lunduke, explained in a video that the name “David Mayer” might have been removed from the ChatGPT, which is why it was not producing a response.
He said, “(It could) be that one of the oh-so-many David Mayers out there has sent a 'right to be forgotten' request to OpenAI.”
The right to be forgotten is European legislation that allows users to ask search engines to remove results from queries about their names. There is a possibility that someone might have taken action and removed the name from the bot's queries.
However, the chatbot's parent company, OpenAI, has not yet responded to the matter, so it is still not known why ChatGPT was “unable” to produce a response.