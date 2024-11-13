Prince Harry steals huge honour from William before King Charles birthday

Prince Harry has added yet another feather to his cap!
The Duke of Sussex has been named as a leader driving climate action in Time100 Climate2024 List.
On November 12, 2024, the 40-year-old made it to the official list curated to celebrate "the 100 most influential leaders driving business to real climate action" for his project, Tavalyst (Travel + Catalyst).
Harry was named in the category "Titan" for his environmental tourism initiative, which helps people "book travel with emissions and other sustainability data so they can consider the lowest impact options."
Prince Harry started the initiative in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle the same year when his brother started his own climate initiative Earthshot Prize.
However, it has been highlighted that William's name couldn't make it to the list despite his initiative which helps to seek innovative solutions to the world's environmental challenges.
It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry isn't a working royal since 2020 as he and Meghan moved to the US after stepping down from their royal duties.
