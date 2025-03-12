Royal

Queen Camilla makes heartfelt plea after Commonwealth Day appearance

Queen Camilla attended Commonwealth Day service alongside King Charles on Monday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025


Queen Camilla has sounds alarm on gender equality during a reception at Buckingham Palace after attending Commonwealth Day service alongside King Charles.

The event, host by the Queen, was aimed to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Women of the World (WOW).

Her Majesty welcomed an array of influential and powerful women including, designer Victoria Beckham, lawyer Cherie Blair, and actresses Ruth Jones and Sarah Lancashire to the event.

During the event, Queen Camilla expressed her desire for a "gender-equal world and pointed out significant challenges that remain in the way of global gender equality worldwide.

"As we look forward to the next 15 years, the task of forging a gender-equal world is a daunting one. At the current rate, globally, it will take an estimated 286 years to remove discriminatory laws, 140 years for women to hold half the positions of leadership in the workplace and 47 years to be represented equally in national parliament,” she said in her speech.

The Queen further added, "But by following in the footsteps of these amazing women and girls who will not take 'no' for an answer, we members of the Wow family fervently hope that this will be achieved in a much shorter time. Seeing you all here, I am filled with confidence that, together, we can make sure this happens."

Queen Camilla’s reception comes after she attended the Commonwealth Day service on Monday.

