Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement

Jonas Brothers marked major milestone last month and shared some exciting plans for 2025

  • March 12, 2025
Joe Jonas has give a major life update to fans ahead of Jonas Brothers live concert and holiday movie.

The All This Time crooner went on a vacation trip to Paris before a busy month with his brothers.

On Tuesday, he posted a photo dump on Instagram from his Paris trip.

Joe captioned the post, “Sitting in the coffee shop window with a guitar in Paris, you wouldn't get it.”


His delightful life update comes after Jonas Brothers made an exciting announcements to celebrate 20-years in the music industry.

They released a joint statement, “We are celebrating this wild 20-year journey by doing what we love, and we can't wait to share it with you. 2025 will be a year of music: New Jonas Brothers music. Solo music. A live concert album. And a soundtrack."

"And we are nearly wrapped on our holiday movie that we can't wait for you to see this fall. So expect a lot more announcements over the coming days and weeks,” it continued.

For those unversed, Jonas Brother band consist of three brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, which formed in 2005.

