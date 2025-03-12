Palace gives new update after Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria

Royal Family has shared a new delightful update after Queen Camilla received a heartfelt curtsy from Victoria Beckham.
She hosted the 15th anniversary of the Women of the World (WOW) Festival at Buckingham Palace on March 11.
After the special reception, the Palace issued a joint announcement with Crufts and Medical Detection Dogs.
The statement read, “Medical Alert Assistance Dog in training, Freddy, had the ultimate socialising experience at the weekend as he attended @crufts The trainee, named by MDD Patron, Her Majesty The Queen, has been doing so well the charity felt he would be happy and comfortable spending a short time representing them at the event.”
“And he didn't disappoint! He took it all in his stride; meeting lots of adoring fans, enjoying plenty of cuddles and politely saying hello to other dogs. His human team were so proud of him! #medicaldetectiondogs #crufts,” it continued.
Freddy, who was named by Camilla, took part in a dog competition named Crufts.
This new update comes after the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom attended Commonwealth Day service along with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton earlier this week.
