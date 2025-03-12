Royal

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
Kate Middleton shows affection to Princess Anne with touching gesture
A heartwarming moment of affection between Kate Middleton and Princess Anne has caught the hearts of Royal Fans.

During the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, the Princess of Wales shared a touching kiss with the Princess Royal.

The sweet exchange took place as the royal family gathered for the annual event, when Kate warmly greeted both Princess Anne and the Duke of Gloucester with a kiss.

She was later seen offering a graceful curtsy to her father-in-law, King Charles, the head of the Commonwealth of Nations, before sharing a warm kiss on the cheek with Queen Camilla.

Kate and Princess Anne, the two of the most senior working royals, are rarely photographed together outside of major family events, such as Christmas at Sandringham or Trooping the Colour.

For the prestigious event, Princess Kate donned a bold red coat dress by Catherine Walker & Co, which she paired with a matching Gina Foster hat and heels.

Kate Midleton's Commonwealth Day service appearance marks her first in two years as she was forced to miss out 2024’s event due to her cancer battle.

