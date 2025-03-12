Queen Sofia makes glamorous return to royal duties after long hiatus

Queen Sofia is making glamorous return to royal duties after a long time!
The emeritus presided over the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Reina Sofía School of Music on Tuesday, March 11.
Hours after the Queen appearance, the Spanish royal family took to its Instagram account to share glimpses of the event.
“This morning in Madrid, Queen Sofía chaired the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Reina Sofía School of Music, which works to support young people in their personal and artistic development and bring music to all audiences,” the Palace wrote in the caption.
For the event, Queen Sofia wore black tailored pants which she paired with a tweed jacket with gold buttons.
She completed her look with a green embroidered blouse, a black Loewe handbag, and a flower-shaped brooch on the lapel.
The caption continued, “During the meeting, the 2024/2028 Strategic Plan was presented and the School's new Chair of Orchestra Conducting and the performance that the Symphony Orchestra will give on November 13th at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York were highlighted.”
“Queen Sofía then attended a musical co-creation activity led by the group "Musical Thinkers," conducted by Pedro Alfaro,” it added.
The striking appearance of Queen comes a month after King Felipe VI of Spain awarded his mother, Queen Sofia, the prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece.