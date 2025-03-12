Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud

Royal

Princess Kate skips Queen Camilla's special reception at Buckingham Palace

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 12, 2025
Queen Camilla has received a heartfelt curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid ongoing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feud.

On March 11, the Queen consort of the United Kingdom celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Women of the World (WOW) Festival at Buckingham Palace.

Victoria, who is not on good terms with the Sussex royals along with husband David Beckham, had the poshest curtsy for Camilla when she greeted her.

A report of GB News read, “the Beckham's family feud reportedly dates back to 2018 after Meghan Markle accused Victoria Beckham of leaking private information about her and Prince Harry to the press.”


King Charles' wife has supported WOW since its inception in 2010 and hosted the palace party to mark the milestone.

Moreover, Kate Middleton was not spotted at the reception in Palace.

The Royal Family posted a clip and shared crucial details about the reception on Instagram, “Celebrating @WOWGlobal’s 15th anniversary at Buckingham Palace!The Queen, as President of WOW – Women of the World, has hosted a group of incredible women (and men!) leading their fields from the arts to education and business to celebrate the charity’s milestone.”

“During today’s event, Her Majesty spoke to young women and girls involved in WOW’s programmes for young people, which focus on gender inequality and promoting inclusion for the next generation,” the caption further read.

Notably, WOW is a global network of festivals which champion gender equality, celebrating the achievements of women and girls everywhere and examining the obstacles that stop them from fulfilling their potential.

