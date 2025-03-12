Royal

Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack

Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall enjoy double-date with their husbands on day two of Cheltenham Festival

  March 12, 2025
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance with their husbands on day two of Cheltenham Festival.

Eugenie, 34, and her husband Jack Brooksbank enjoyed a double-date with Zara, 43, and Mike Tindall.

The royal cousins coordinated in berry-hued outfits for their day at the races.

The pair are known for sharing a close friendly bond. They even had a joint christening for their sons, August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall, both born within weeks of one another in 2021.

On Wednesday, Queen Camilla also joined the royals at the Gloucestershire racecourse as Joint Patron of The Jockey Club.

Zara exuded elegance in a grey pinstriped suit over a burgundy rollneck and a matching hat.

The British equestrian opted for gold hooped earrings and a berry crocodile clutch bag.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie also looked graceful in a burgundy double-breasted military-style coat with a coordinating oversized hatband.

She accessorised the look with a small top-handle bag.

On the other hand, Camilla paired her collared coat with a taupe wide-brimmed furry hat.

The Queen consort of the United Kingdom has been a Joint Patron of the Jockey Club with her husband, King Charles , since May 2024. 

