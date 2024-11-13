Royal

Danish Royal Family makes major move to modernize monarchy

The Danish Royal Family takes a significant step after one year of King Frederik's accession

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
The Danish Royal Family has announced plans to gradually phase out royal warrants in order to modernize the monarchy

“It is the Royal House’s opinion that a scheme that means that individual companies can claim special recognition from the Royal House for a number of years is no longer up to date,” according to a new statement from the Danish Royal Court.

The Danish Royal Court further added, “The royal couple and the rest of the royal family will continue to support the interests of Danish business in a way that caters to as many companies and industries as possible.”

Notably, currently, 104 companies hold royal warrants, that allow the company to market or advertise them to the royal family.

These warrants can be titled "Royal Court Supplier," "Supplier to the Royal Danish Court," or something similar.

The Danish Royal Court declared their decision which was finalized later, but the present warrant holders would be permitted to retain their warrant for five years until January 14, 2025, which is one year after King Frederik's accession.

However, the recent announcement of the Danish Royal Court stated that the royal warrants will be phased out entirely and that any companies holding warrants will be able to do so until 31 December 2029 before they will be required to stop.

After this, it will help the warrant holders to make more visits to Danish businesses, and conferences, and promote Danish businesses aboard during official visits.

