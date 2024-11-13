Buckingham Palace shift may reshape King Charles, Prince Harry relationship

With potential changes underway at Buckingham Palace, a shift in royal dynamics could impact Prince Harry's standing within the monarchy.
Rumours of King Charles's private secretary, Clive Alderton, considering retirement have sparked speculation about a possible improvement in relations between the King and his younger son.
Alderton, known as the King's powerful gatekeeper, has had a notably tense relationship with Harry, who referred to him as "The Wasp" in his memoir Spare.
His departure, if it occurs, could open a path toward new negotiations with the Duke of Sussex.
Royal commentator Tina Brown suggests that a replacement lacking Alderton's personal animosity could help pave the way for friendlier relations.
However, insiders indicate that reconciliation remains challenging, as it would require support from both King Charles and Prince William.
Biographer Robert Hardman notes that William’s approval would be essential for any meaningful resolution, explaining that “whatever the King does needs to be done in tandem with both brothers."
According to Brown, the absence of Prince Harry—a decorated veteran who founded the Invictus Games—is a significant loss for the Royal Family. "The British nation needs his human touch, and so does his ailing father," she wrote, emphasizing the value Harry’s presence could bring to both the monarchy and the public.