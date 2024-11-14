Kate Middleton finally reacts to Prince William’s bearded look

Kate Middleton has shared her thoughts on Prince William's new bearded look during her latest appearance.
During her latest appearance at the Reemergence Day service on Sunday, Princess Kate gave a cheeky remark about the Prince of Wales' new look, as per a lip reader.
In a viral video filmed moments before two-minute silence led by King Charles III at the ceremony, Kate was seen having a little conversation with the Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie Wessex on the Cenotaph balcony.
A professional lipreader Nicola Hickling, believed that Kate shared her thoughts on William's beard.
She told The Sun, Sophie asked Kate, “You like a beard?” to which the latter apparently responding, “I find it quite rousing.”
“You’re all better now,” Duchess Sophie added, refering to King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battles.
Princess Kate's reaction to Prince William's bearded look is different than her daughter Charlotte's, who as per the future king was in flood of tears when he first grew facial hair earlier this year.
Kate Middleton attended first royal engagement after completing her preventive chemotherapy in September.
Catherine was diagnosed with a type of cancer in January this year.