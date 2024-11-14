Royal

Kate Middleton finally reacts to Prince William’s bearded look

The Princess of Wales breaks silence on husband William's change in style

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024


Kate Middleton has shared her thoughts on Prince William's new bearded look during her latest appearance.

During her latest appearance at the Reemergence Day service on Sunday, Princess Kate gave a cheeky remark about the Prince of Wales' new look, as per a lip reader.

In a viral video filmed moments before two-minute silence led by King Charles III at the ceremony, Kate was seen having a little conversation with the Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie Wessex on the Cenotaph balcony.

A professional lipreader Nicola Hickling, believed that Kate shared her thoughts on William's beard.

She told The Sun, Sophie asked Kate, “You like a beard?” to which the latter apparently responding, “I find it quite rousing.”

“You’re all better now,” Duchess Sophie added, refering to King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battles.

Princess Kate's reaction to Prince William's bearded look is different than her daughter Charlotte's, who as per the future king was in flood of tears when he first grew facial hair earlier this year.

Kate Middleton attended first royal engagement after completing her preventive chemotherapy in September.

Catherine was diagnosed with a type of cancer in January this year.

Pharrell Williams clears air on hating Taylor Swift: ‘I love her’

Pharrell Williams clears air on hating Taylor Swift: ‘I love her’
World's largest coral discovered in Pacific Ocean: ‘Visible from space’

World's largest coral discovered in Pacific Ocean: ‘Visible from space’
Kelly Clarkson adds country flair to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’

Kelly Clarkson adds country flair to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Royal News

Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
King Charles graces ‘Gladiator II’ premiere without Queen Camilla
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Buckingham Palace shift may reshape King Charles, Prince Harry relationship
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Danish Royal Family makes major move to modernize monarchy
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make important move for Archie, Lilibet
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Prince Harry's return to Remembrance Service ‘possible’ with one condition
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Duchess Sophie gives big surprise after Kate Middleton's new announcement
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Prince Harry steals huge honour from William before King Charles birthday
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Princess Beatrice sides with King Charles in shocking blow to father Andrew
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Prince William makes big move after Kate Middleton confirms key appearance
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Kensington Palace excites fans with Christmas Carol Service video message
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
King Charles set to put Prince Harry’s last hopes of 'reconciliation to rest'
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Kate Middleton reveals purpose behind this year's carol service