Royal

Kate Middleton, Charlotte play major role in King Charles' cancer journey

King Charles finds his 'source of great joy' in his granddaughter Princess Charlotte

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024

Kate Middleton, Charlotte play major role in King Charles' cancer journey








King Charles found a great source of joy in her beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate and granddaughter Princess Charlotte amid his cancer journey.

Jennie Bond, a royal commentator told OK! Magazine that Prince William and Catherine's daughter bring relief to the ailing monarch.

She said that the King "adored" the little member of the royal family.

"It’s a source of great joy for the King to have a granddaughter," Jennie said.

The royal expert added, "He had always hoped for a daughter himself and now he has a darling daughter-in-law he adores - they are closer than ever after their cancer experience - and a granddaughter he loves to be with as often as life allows."

It is important to note that these comments came amid King Charles's ongoing cancer treatment.

For the unversed, in February 2024, Buckingham Palace left the world in shock by announcing the monarch's undisclosed form of cancer.

Moreover, after a month, Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis, raising concerns about the future of the monarchy.

However, now, the Princess of Wales has recovered but the King is undergoing his treatment. 

