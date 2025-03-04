Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary share big update before starting Finland tour

Queen Mary, King Frederik set to emark on two-day state visit to Finland after the invitation of President Alexander Stubb

King Frederik and Queen Mary share delightful update before kicking off two-day state visit to Finland.

On Monday, the royal couple arrived in Finnish Lapland and they were photographed on the slopes with President Alexander Stubb and his wife Suzanne.

After skiing with Alexander and Suzanne, Mary and Frederik rode on a sled pulled by reindeer.

They also shared a selfie on Instagram and captioned it, “The state visit to Finland starts tomorrow, but already today we have enjoyed the magical Finnish landscape in Saariselkä in Lapland.”

Their statement further read, “Together with the Presidential Couple, we have experienced Finnish nature as it should be, with cross-country skis under our feet. We look forward to starting the official visit tomorrow and getting up close to some of all that Finland has to offer in the coming days.”

As per Honey, the King and Queen of Denmark dined with the president and his wife inside a kuta, a traditional Lappish style hut, after enjoying the snow.

Queen Mary and Mrs. Innes-Stubb visited Helsinki's New Children’s Hospital the next day.

Notably, the royal couple is set to return back to Denmark on March 5, 2025.

