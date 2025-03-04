King Charles receives special honour from Meghan amid Netflix show release

Meghan Markle still takes honour in sharing the name of Sussex with husband Prince Harry despite their ongoing feud with the Royal Family.
The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly honoured her estranged father-in-law King Charles in new exclusive interview with People magazine.
Just a day ahead of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan's release, Meghan opened up about the significance of her royal title and how it became more important after embracing motherhood.
“It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,” Meghan told the outlet while speaking about the Sussex title, which was given to her and Harry by Queen Elizabeth in 2018, after marrying the Duke.
“I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me,” Meghan added.
The 43-year-old further noted that the Sussex name “is part of our love story.”
Related: Meghan Markle gets touching gift from Harry, kids before Netflix show release
“I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’ I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex,” she added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US sparked feud with their Royal relatives after making high profile allegations against them.
The couple first made bombshell revelations about royal family members in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, followed by a Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, and in Duke's tell-all memoir Spare, released in 2023.
The parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are believed to be not on speaking terms with the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton.
Related: Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on brand name backlash
Meghan Markle's cooking show has been released on Netflix on March 4, 2025.