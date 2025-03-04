King Felipe explores cutting-edge tech at Mobile World Congress 2025

King Felipe has been focusing on futuristic innovations recently.
In new updates shared by the Royal Family of Spain on Instagram on Monday, March 3, it was reported that the Monarch has been learning and exploring the cutting-edge technologies during his latest visits.
The Palace revealed that the Spanish Monarch presided over the inauguration of the Mobile World Congress 2025, an event focused on AI and the evolution of 5G in its different applications, held between March 3 and 6, 2025.
Felipe then took a tour of the fair and learnt about the latest developments in robotics, artificial intelligence, 5G connections, and smart home applications.
Related: King Felipe steps out for new engagement after Uruguay visit
“6G extended reality, Xreal glasses, foldable phones, the use of AI to detect deepfake content, cutting-edge space technology... are some of the new features that the King was able to learn about during his tour of the Mobile World Congress 2025,” elaborated the Palace.
On the same day, King Felipe also visited the Barcelona Supercomputing Center and toured the facilities of “MareNostrum 5”, one of the most powerful supercomputers in Europe.
Related: King Felipe continues key engagements on second day in Montevideo
The caption stated, “This afternoon, he also visited the “Barcelona Supercomputing Center”, a centre designed to offer supercomputing infrastructure and services to Spanish and European scientists, where he was able to learn about the characteristics and operation of the “MareNostrum 5.”
These visits come after King Felipe visited Uruguay for the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Yamandú Orsi.