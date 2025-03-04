Duchess Sophie steps out for royal outing after taking big role

Duchess Sophie stepped out for royal engagement after receiving a new role last month.
On February 27, the Royal Family announced Duchess of Edinburgh as the new patron of the Mothers' Union.
Prince Edward’s wife visited troops based at Warcop Training Centre in Cumbria as Royal Colonel of The Queen’s Own Yeomanry on Tuesday.
She also got the chance to meet the members of military reserve forces and learn more about their work.
Kensington Palace shared details about the royal engagement on Instagram.
The statement read, “As Royal Colonel of The Queen’s Own Yeomanry, The Duchess has visited troops based at Warcop Training Centre in Cumbria. After watching a training exercise, Her Royal Highness had the opportunity to meet and speak to reservists of the Regiment and learnt more about their work.”
It continued, “Its role involves operating in front of other forces to gather intelligence on the enemy and the environment.”
In the shared pictures, Sophie can be seen wearing a military uniform.
For the outing, she opted for small golden hoop earrings with hair tied in a ponytail.
For those unversed, the Queen’s Own Yeomanry was created in 1971. It is a light cavalry regiment in the Army Reserve.
