King Willem, Queen Máxima travel to Cyprus after President Nikos invitation

  • March 04, 2025
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have embarked on a visit to Cyprus.

On Monday, March 3, the Royal Family of the Netherlands took to Instagram to share an update about the Monarch and the Queen’s visit to the Middle Eastern country upon receiving an invitation from President Nikos Christodoulides.

President Nikos, who is a 51-year-old Cypriot politician and diplomat, is serving as the 8th President of Cyprus after being elected on February 28, 2023.

The Palace also reported that the trip is set to be a two-day state visit which will begin on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

In the caption, the Dutch Royal Family stated, “The King and Queen Máxima arrive at Larnaca International Airport. Tomorrow, the two-day state visit to Cyprus begins. The visit is at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides.”

They added, “During the visit, attention will be paid to cooperation in the areas of safety, science, culture and sustainability.”

The post also featured a photo of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima on the boarding stairs as they were seen off by the Dutch officials.

In a previous post, the Palace also reported that Minister Bruins of Education, Culture and Science will be accompanying the Monarch and the Queen.

