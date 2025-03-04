Meghan Markle enjoys special screening of Netflix show with close pals

Meghan Markle has surprised her close pals with a special screening of Netflix show.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 3, the Duchess of Sussex shared a series of photos and videos, offering peeks into a “big surprise” she arranged for her longtime friends.
Wearing a dark brown trench coat over a black shirt, Meghan shared in the first clip that she has a big surprise for the girls who have been following the Duchess’s lifestyle blog, The Tig, and other ventures since a long time.
“A big surprise in the big apple tonight…..” captioned the mother-of-two.
The Duchess surprised her friends with a special screening of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, ahead of its release just a few hours later on March 4 at midnight.
In the next clip, the former American actress was seen entering the room, where her pals were gathered for the huge surprise.
“What you guys think?” she asked the girls who were surprised to see her.
The third clip featured the Meghan Markle giving a hug to one of her pals, which was followed by a snap of them.
Captioning the slides, the Duchess of Sussex penned, “Had to make sure they saw it first. The girls that have supported me for nearly a decade!”
After the special screening of With Love, Meghan, Prince Harry’s wife also introduced her friends to some special products from her brand, As Ever.