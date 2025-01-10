Deepika Padukone questions L&T’s work ethics after controversial clarification

Deepika Padukone criticized Larsen & Toubro’s recent clarification regarding their controversial policy on working every day, stating that the company's response "made it worse."
The Pathaan starlet voiced her concerns after L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyam shared a statement, stating the infrastructure MNC to work even on Sundays.
Padukone turned to her Instagram story to slam the demand, stating, “And they just made it worse…”
Previously, the mother-of-one shared SN Subrahmanyam's statement, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working.”
Reacting to the statement, Padukone noted,, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements.”
To note, Padukone never missed a chance to raise awareness on mental health since 2015.
She was also very vocal about her own battle as she revealed her journey with clinical depression.
Following that she initiated Live, Love, Laugh Foundation, which aimed to eradicate mental health issues.