Farhan Akhtar marks 51st birthday with nostalgic gift from Farah Khan

Bollywood filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar marks the start of life's 51st chapter with family and friends

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  January 09, 2025
Farhan Akhtar celebrates 51st birthday with nostalgic gift from Farah Khan
Farhan Akhtar celebrates 51st birthday with nostalgic gift from Farah Khan

Farhan Akhtar’s birthday bash witnessed triple the fun as the actor shared the day with cousin Farah Khan and sister-in-law Ansha Dandekar.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor received nostalgic gift from his cousin as they celebrate their birthdays together.

Renowned choreographer turned to Instagram to share a heartfelt video from Farhan's birthday celebration.

In the caption of the post, the Main Hoon Na director referred to Farhan as her “little brother”, noting, "What do gift ur little brother who has everything?? A piece of our childhood of course! Happy birthday."

The video started with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor opening a present given by Farah who could be heard saying, "Farhan’s 51st birthday present!"


Farhan faced lit up immediately as he unwrapped the gift, revealing vintage vinyls of old films such as Kranti.

In the video, the Don director could be seen laughing while singing the title track of Kranti, which was released in 1981.

The filmmakers were joined by Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar and sister Zoya Akhtar, who were also filmed giggling and applauding at the joy of the newly turned 51-year-old.

On the other hand, Farhan also shared a picture of himself cozying up with the two birthday girls with the caption, "Capri 9’on ki barsaat…happy birthday top my sister and sister-in-law…love you both."

Farhan Akhtar marks 51st birthday with nostalgic gift from Farah Khan

On work front, Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming military-action film 120 Bahadur is set to hit theatres on November 2025. 

