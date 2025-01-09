Trending

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal kick off 'Love and War' filming

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film 'Love and War' shooting has kicked off in Mumbai

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 09, 2025
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal kick off Love and War filming
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal kick off 'Love and War' filming

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted in Mumbai filming intense confrontational scenes for their upcoming project, Love and War.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film Love and War shooting has kicked off in Film City, Mumbai.

It is reported that the Jigra star, the Animal actor and the Dunki star were spotted while filming the intense scene of the upcoming film.

According to the report, the stage of shooting is set to continue until January 11, focusing on narrative-defining, dialogue-intense confrontations.

The insider close to the production shared that Love and War aimed to captivate audiences with its emotionally resonant sequences.

"These scenes are integral to the narrative and will highlight the complexity of their relationships," the insider shared.

The source added, “Bhansali’s direction demands a level of emotional vulnerability, and all three actors have been fully committed to their roles.”

To note, the details of the plot remain have not been disclosed yet.

However, the star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal are already generating excitement among fans.

Justin Timberlake reveals new plans to mend relationship with Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake reveals new plans to mend relationship with Jessica Biel
Lily Allen confirms split from David Harbour, announces break from showbiz

Lily Allen confirms split from David Harbour, announces break from showbiz
Sarah Ferguson offers help to 'devastating' LA wildfire victims in emotional video message

Sarah Ferguson offers help to 'devastating' LA wildfire victims in emotional video message
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal kick off 'Love and War' filming

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal kick off 'Love and War' filming
Farhan Akhtar marks 51st birthday with nostalgic gift from Farah Khan
Farhan Akhtar marks 51st birthday with nostalgic gift from Farah Khan
Priyanka Chopra earns new title in Oscar-shortlisted short film ‘Anuja’
Priyanka Chopra earns new title in Oscar-shortlisted short film ‘Anuja’
Ananya Panday reveals marriage plans with Walker Blanco
Ananya Panday reveals marriage plans with Walker Blanco
Atif Aslam, Yo Yo Honey Singh tease musical collaboration: 'Borderless brothers'
Atif Aslam, Yo Yo Honey Singh tease musical collaboration: 'Borderless brothers'
Kangana Ranaut talks about 'hardships' behind her movie 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut talks about 'hardships' behind her movie 'Emergency'
Ayeza Khan wraps ‘Humraaz’ with exciting video
Ayeza Khan wraps ‘Humraaz’ with exciting video
Hrithik Roshan hosts intimate celebration for 25 years in Bollywood: Watch
Hrithik Roshan hosts intimate celebration for 25 years in Bollywood: Watch
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives sneak peek into her dreamy family vacation
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives sneak peek into her dreamy family vacation
Ananya Panday reflects on being ‘bullied’ over unrealistic beauty standards
Ananya Panday reflects on being ‘bullied’ over unrealistic beauty standards
Hrithik Roshan teases 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' return to theatres
Hrithik Roshan teases 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' return to theatres
Mahira Khan stuns fans in golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Mahira Khan stuns fans in golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Salman Khan takes serious security measures amid death threats
Salman Khan takes serious security measures amid death threats