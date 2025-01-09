Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal kick off 'Love and War' filming

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted in Mumbai filming intense confrontational scenes for their upcoming project, Love and War.
As per Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film Love and War shooting has kicked off in Film City, Mumbai.
It is reported that the Jigra star, the Animal actor and the Dunki star were spotted while filming the intense scene of the upcoming film.
According to the report, the stage of shooting is set to continue until January 11, focusing on narrative-defining, dialogue-intense confrontations.
The insider close to the production shared that Love and War aimed to captivate audiences with its emotionally resonant sequences.
"These scenes are integral to the narrative and will highlight the complexity of their relationships," the insider shared.
The source added, “Bhansali’s direction demands a level of emotional vulnerability, and all three actors have been fully committed to their roles.”
To note, the details of the plot remain have not been disclosed yet.
However, the star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal are already generating excitement among fans.