Gael Monfils breaks Roger Federer's record after winning ASB Classic, Auckland

Gael Monfils breaks Roger Federer's record and becomes the oldest player to win an ATP Tour title.
According to Sky Sport, the Frenchman defeated Zizou Bergs 6-3, 6-4 in the ASB Classic finals in Auckland on Saturday, January 11, 2025, to become the oldest winner of an ATP Tour singles title.
The 38-year-old who won his first tour title 20 years in 2005 surpassed Federer’s record set in 2019.
After the 13th career title in Auckland, Monfils expressed, “Big satisfaction. It's very special having this 13th title. I don't win a lot. It's been more than 20 years I've been playing, and it's just 13 times I ended up winning. I love tennis.”
Reacting to his new milestone, number 52, he said, “It's a different record. You're always pleased to have a record, but I want to do more; I want to play a little bit more, so why not win a little bit later on?
Moreover, besides breaking Federer’s record, he also became the oldest man to win a tour-level singles title since 43-year-old Australian Ken Rosewall in Hong Kong in 1977.
Furthermore, it is Monfils’ second title since becoming a dad to a daughter, Skai. He dedicated his latest win to his daughter by writing “for Skai” on the camera after victory.
Monfils welcomed his first daughter with his wife, Elina Svitolina, Skai, in October 2022.