Osman Khalid Butt addresses Maya Ali relationship speculation

Osman Khalid Butt has addressed Maya Ali relation speculations but with a witty touch.
The Ehd e Wafa recently hosted a Q&A session on social media, where he responded to a variety of questions from fans.
However, one question in particular stood out, leaving the internet in stitches.
"Are you Maya Ali's brother?" a user asked.
The actor responded to the fan with a hilarious reply, noting, "No, no, I'm her taya abbu (Uncle)"
Osman and Maya Ali have been the subject of dating rumors in the past due to their sizzling chemistry in reel and real life.
However, both the two actors have always maintained that they are just close friends.
Despite this, fans continue to tease Osman about his relationship with Maya, and he seems to be taking it all in stride.
Osman Khalid Butt and Maya Ali have shared screen in many hit projects including Sanam, Aun Zara, Aik Nayee Cinderella and Diyar-e-Dil.
Maya Ali is currently garnering immense praises for her spectacular performance as Sadaf in the ongoing drama serial Sun Mere Dill.