China hosts groundbreaking Yizhuang half-marathon with robots racing humans

Robots are no less than humans in any field and something similar was recently seen in Beijing where twenty-one humanoid robots joined thousands of human runners at the Yizhuang half-marathon on Saturday, April 19.
This was the first time that such robots ran a 21-kilometer (approximately 13-mile) race alongside humans.
Beijing officials said the event was more like a race car competition as it required a proper engineering and navigation teams to support the robots, created by Chinese companies like DroidVP and Neotix Robotics, reported Reuters.
These robots were of various sizes, some were shorter than 120 cm (3.9 feet) while others were as tall as 1.8 meters (5.9 feet).
Some companies even said their robot looked almost human with features like feminine characteristics and the ability to smile and wink.
A few of the robots were even dressed up with some cool gear, like running shoes, boxing gloves and another wore a red headband with the words "Bound to Win" in Chinese.
Who won the race?
The robot Tiangong Ultra from the Beijing Innovation Center of Human Robotics won the race, completing it in 2 hours and 40 minutes.
In contrast, the winner of the men's race finished much faster with a time of 1 hour and 2 minutes.
Robots face incidents like humans: From stumbles to crashes
Some robots had a tough start. One robot stumbled at the begining, stayed down for a bit, then got back up and continued.
Another robot crashed into a railing after only running a few meters.