Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater’s Christmas plans REVEALED after ‘Wicked’ release

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are preparing to spend Christmas together!
The duo, who recently enjoyed the whirlwind release of their epic musical fantasy film Wicked, have reportedly been planning to spend this Christmas with each other after wrapping up their shoots and promotions.
On Monday, December 2, Page Six reported that Grande, 31, and Slater, 32, were spotted picking out a Christmas tree in New York City on Sunday and revealed that the couple is planning to spend a “low-key” holiday together.
“Arianna Grande and her boyfriend, Ethan, [were] buying a Christmas Tree from Yianni Karadimas’ Christmas tree stand on 62nd [and] Broadway in Manhattan,” told a tipster to the outlet.
Meanwhile, another source close to the couple stated, “They are celebrating the success of Wicked and keeping things low-key as they enjoy the holiday season together.”
Notably, the lovebirds, who first met each other while filming for Wicked, were first linked together in the summer of 2023.
The outlet also reported that the Eternal Sunshine hitmaker wore an oversize off-white coat along with a light-colored scarf wrapped around her head to maintain a low-profile.
Meanwhile, Ethan Slater was dressed in a tweedy overcoat, a grey sweater, and a ballcap.
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, and Erivo Cynthia starrer Wicked is enjoying dominancy at the box office and has grossed over $300.