Entertainment

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater’s Christmas plans REVEALED after ‘Wicked’ release

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande began dating after meeting on the set of 2024 film ‘Wicked’

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater’s Christmas plans REVEALED after ‘Wicked’ release
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater’s Christmas plans REVEALED after ‘Wicked’ release

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are preparing to spend Christmas together!

The duo, who recently enjoyed the whirlwind release of their epic musical fantasy film Wicked, have reportedly been planning to spend this Christmas with each other after wrapping up their shoots and promotions.

On Monday, December 2, Page Six reported that Grande, 31, and Slater, 32, were spotted picking out a Christmas tree in New York City on Sunday and revealed that the couple is planning to spend a “low-key” holiday together.

“Arianna Grande and her boyfriend, Ethan, [were] buying a Christmas Tree from Yianni Karadimas’ Christmas tree stand on 62nd [and] Broadway in Manhattan,” told a tipster to the outlet.

Meanwhile, another source close to the couple stated, “They are celebrating the success of Wicked and keeping things low-key as they enjoy the holiday season together.”

Notably, the lovebirds, who first met each other while filming for Wicked, were first linked together in the summer of 2023.

The outlet also reported that the Eternal Sunshine hitmaker wore an oversize off-white coat along with a light-colored scarf wrapped around her head to maintain a low-profile.

Meanwhile, Ethan Slater was dressed in a tweedy overcoat, a grey sweater, and a ballcap.

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, and Erivo Cynthia starrer Wicked is enjoying dominancy at the box office and has grossed over $300.

WhatsApp to drop support for THESE three iPhone models in 2025

WhatsApp to drop support for THESE three iPhone models in 2025
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater’s Christmas plans REVEALED after ‘Wicked’ release

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater’s Christmas plans REVEALED after ‘Wicked’ release
Don Bradman’s famous cap from 1947-48 series fetches record-breaking bid

Don Bradman’s famous cap from 1947-48 series fetches record-breaking bid
Hadiqa Kiani receives huge honor, makes it to BBC ‘100 Women 2024’ list

Hadiqa Kiani receives huge honor, makes it to BBC ‘100 Women 2024’ list
Gracie Abrams drops two HUGE updates after joining Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Gracie Abrams drops two HUGE updates after joining Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Jennifer Lopez shares emotional post after Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Thanksgiving
Jennifer Lopez shares emotional post after Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Thanksgiving
Jonathan Bailey spills beans about major transformation in ‘Wicked'
Jonathan Bailey spills beans about major transformation in ‘Wicked'
‘I'm A Celeb’ star Grace Keeling charm lands her major TV deals
‘I'm A Celeb’ star Grace Keeling charm lands her major TV deals
Zendaya credits special person in her life for winning Gotham Award
Zendaya credits special person in her life for winning Gotham Award
Taylor Swift family hosts Travis Kelce for heartwarming Thankgiving celebration
Taylor Swift family hosts Travis Kelce for heartwarming Thankgiving celebration
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky bring star power to London awards, despite late arrival
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky bring star power to London awards, despite late arrival
Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news
Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news
Paris Hilton marks Britney Spears ‘iconic’ 43rd birthday with ‘special’ surprise
Paris Hilton marks Britney Spears ‘iconic’ 43rd birthday with ‘special’ surprise
Britney Spears shares first message after her divorce finalized
Britney Spears shares first message after her divorce finalized
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted again in LA after Thanksgiving outing
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted again in LA after Thanksgiving outing
Taylor Swift offers help to ‘Tonight Show’ former host with sweet gesture
Taylor Swift offers help to ‘Tonight Show’ former host with sweet gesture