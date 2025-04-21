Sarah Ferguson pays emotional tribute to Pope Francis  

Sarah Ferguson paid somber tribute to the late Pope Francis after King Charles issued a sad statement over the sudden demise of the head of the Vatican City Church.
The first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church died at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21, after suffering from chronic lung disease.
His death came as a shock to the world and especially to the British Royal Family members as they began extending their condolences messages to the deceased Church leader.
Shortly after Pope's death, Prince Andrew's former wife turned to her Instagram Stories to express grief over the death of Pope.
She shared a photo of the late leader and penned a moving note for the departed soul that read, "No better example of total humility in kindness and compassion."
The 65-year-old duchess additionally thanked His Holiness for his tireless efforts to protect humanity throughout his life, stating, "Thank you for leading us not just with words, but with your unwavering service to humanity."
Sarah Ferguson's homage came after King Charles released a brief statement over the unexpected passing of the Pope, with whom he and his life partner, Queen Camilla met during their four-day state visit to Italy, earlier this month.
Taking to Instagram, King Charles noted, "My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry."
However, it remains unclear whether Sarah Ferguson or King Charles would attend the funeral of the late Pope Francis.