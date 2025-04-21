King Charles releases sad statement as he mourns Pope Francis death 

King Charles III expressed deep sadness over the tragic death of Pope Francis.
Royal Family's Instagram account has released of the British monarch and his wife Queen Camilla joint as they mourn the death of His Holiness, who died at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21, 2025.
"My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry," the statement read.
The 76-year-old monarch continued, "His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others."
"His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world. Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many," Charles added.
Reflecting on his and Camilla's recent interaction with Francis, Charles added, "The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month."
The father of Prince Harry and William concluded his statement noting, "We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ."
His Holiness was diagnosed with double pneumonia after being admitted to the hospital in February.
Following frequent health fluctuation, the pope was finally discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Sunday, March 23, 2025.
King Charles and Queen Camilla meeting with Pope Francis
The king and queen of England met Pope Francis on the last of their state visit to Italy commenced from April 7th.
A adorable photo of Charles and Camilla while greeting Francis garnered immense praises.