Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria grieve over Pope Francis’ death

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa are “deeply saddened” over Pope Francis’s passing.
On Monday, April 21, the Vatican released a video statement in which they announced that His Holiness breathed his last at the age of 88.
Taking to the official Instagram of the Luxembourg Royal Family, the Royal Couple issued a heartfelt statement, expressing their grief over the Pope’s death.
“Message of condolence to His Eminence, the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Msgr. Pietro Parolin, following the death in Rome, at the age of 88, of His Holiness Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on April 21, 2025,” the Grand Duke and Duchess penned.
They continued, “Your Eminence. The Grand Duchess and I are deeply saddened by the news of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis. This sadness is all the greater given that we had the honor and immense joy of welcoming him on an official visit to Luxembourg last October.”
Paying a tribute to Pope Francis, Henri noted that he was a spiritual guide for them and for the world beyond the Church.
“Pope Francis was a man of great compassion, sharing the pain and suffering of others. Constantly concerned about the problems of the most disadvantaged and refugees, he was devoted to the most vulnerable, while remaining attentive to the hopes of young people,” he added.
The Grand Duke concluded the statement by writing, “We offer our most sincere condolences to you and, through you, to the entire Catholic community. Henri.”
Vatican announces Pope Francis’ passing:
On Monday, April 21, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican Camerlengo released a statement announcing the death of Pope Francis.
He stated, "Dear brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God.”
Pope Francis’s cause of death is yet to be disclosed.