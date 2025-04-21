Prince William, King Charles honour Pope Francis with touching gesture

Prince William and King Charles honoured Pope Francis after his sudden death.
On April 21, the Prince of Wales and the British monarch paid tribute to Pope with traditional marks of respect.
As per GB News, Union flags were flown at half-mast at royal residences. The Guard Change ceremony is also set to take place, which will feature sombre music as a sign of mourning for the pontiff, who passed away at the age of 88.
A Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker told the media outlet, “Union flags are being lowered to half mast above Royal Residences following the death of Pope Francis."
He continued, “Sombre music will be played at today's Guard Change, and it is likely a member of the Royal Family will attend the funeral."
A senior member of the Royal Family is expected to attend Pope’s funeral.
Moreover, a nine-day mourning period has started to honour of pontiff. His body is expected to lie in state in St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City before the funeral.
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s emotional tribute to Pope Francis:
King Charles and Queen Camilla also released a heartwarming tribute on the death of Pope Francis’ death.
The Royal couple admitted that Pope would be remembered for "his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith.”
Pope’s funeral is set to take place in four to six days.