Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon bring ‘BFF goals’ to ‘The Morning Show’ set

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ season 4 is set to premiere on Apple TV+ in 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024

No one can serve the “BFF Goals” better than Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon!

The American actresses, who have previously worked together on three seasons of the hit drama television series, The Morning Show, and are currently filming its fourth season, had some really fun moments on the set.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, November 22, Witherspoon shared a short clip from the set that offered peeks into the heartfelt bond and friendship between her and Jennifer Aniston.

“Work just hits different with your bff,” she captioned.

The video kicked off with both actresses revolving their seats, facing the cameras with their beautiful smiles, which then transitioned into the duo having some fun chat.

Then it featured the BFFs wrapping their arms around each other as they apparently received the directions for the next scene.

Following this, the video shifted to the moment where the Friends actress and Witherspoon shared a ride, waving at the camera.

The video also had included a voiceover, giving heartwarming insights into the costars’ friendship.

“There’s no greater gift in the world than having a co-worker that you work with regularly, that you can truly call one of your best friends, that you just love. Cause it makes your days so much better. You’re like, ‘I can’t wait to see that person. I cannot wait!’” heard the voiceover.

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show season 4 will release on Apple TV+ in 2025.

