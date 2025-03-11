Royal

Princess Eugenie receives bad news from Queen Camilla's niece

Princess Eugenie celebrated International Women’s Day 2025 last week with a touching message

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025


Princess Eugenie has received a bad news from Queen Camilla's niece Ayesha Shand

Ayesha, 30, recently made a major career move, which subtly affects Eugenie.

She spent eight years working for art gallery Hauser & Wirth alongside her royal relation Princess Eugenie, who is a director at the company. She recently revealed her new exciting career move via LinkedIn.

Ayesha wrote a lengthy statement, "After nearly 8 years in the art world at the dynamic Hauser & Wirth, I am starting a job in Beauty on Monday; I've been hired as US VP of Marketing of Trinny London. Although it is a total shift in sector and in some ways skillset (and yes the imposter syndrome is real).”

“I believe that the only way to grow is to challenge yourself, to feel like you are the stupidest person in the room, and to feel vulnerable once again. I decided to take the job not because of my love of the industry,” she noted.

Notably, Trinny London is a skincare and makeup brand founded by What Not To Wear star and entrepreneur Trinny Woodall. 

For those unversed, Ayesha is the daughter of Camilla's brother Mark Shand.

