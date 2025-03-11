King Charles's playlist: Hidden meaning behind songs

King Charles has joined hands with Apple music to release a playlist to commemorate Commonwealth Day.
The British royal became the first monarch in history to record their own podcast to observe Commonwealth Day, Monday, March 10, 2025.
"Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me," the Charles noted in The King's Music Room recorded at the Buckingham Palace.
Here's a hidden meaning behind some of the King's choice of songs.
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Could You Be Loved
The Bob Marley hit song was released in the same year as Prince Charles's relationship with Lady Diana Spencer was made public.
Although, it had been speculated that during the time, Charles was still in love with Camilla Parker-Bowles, then-married woman.
The song could've struck a chord with the young prince who was torn between following his heart or to marry Diana.
In the blockbuster song, Marley throws questioned to his fans noting, "Could you be loved and be love?"
The song choice also resurfaced the pair's engagement interview, where the reported asked if they are "in love," to which Diana replied, "Of course," while Charles said, "Whatever in love means."
Al Bowlly - The Very Thought of You
Honouring the late Queen's Mother, Charles played one of the favourite tracks of her as he revealed, "It reminds me of my much-loved grandmother, because she used to play these sorts of music a lot."
According to Royal biographer Gareth Rusell, the mother of the late Queen, who died in 2002, at the age of 101, was like an additional mother to young Prince Charles.
Michael Bublé - Haven't Met You Yet
For Canada, King chose Michael Bublé's Haven't Met You Yet in his playlist.
Many fans speculate that the song is a heartfelt note to an inborn child with the lyrics, "And I promise you kid that I'll give so much more than I get. I just haven't met you yet."
Royal watchers think that the choice of song is meant to be taken as an olive branch to his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are known to be friends with the Canadian singer.
While other think, it might be a way for King to express his wish to be reunited with his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The children have not visited the UK since 2022, while Lilibet has only met her grandfather once.
Diana Ross - Upside Down
Among his favourites was Diana Ross's hit song Upside Down, which is about singer staying with a cheating partner because he keep their relationship exciting.
King, while talking about the song also confessed, "When I was much younger, it was absolutely impossible not to get up and dance when it was played! So, I wonder if I can still manage it?"
Ross also performed at the Platinum Jubilee concert in London during the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne in 2022.
Beyoncé - Crazy in Love
King included Beyoncé in his playlist despite the singer not being a Commonwealth artist as he noted, "a performer so exceptional that I could not resist including her music."
Charles also expressed his gratitude to the 43-year-old for all the support she showed for the Prince Trust, now titled King's Trust, when she performed Crazy in Love at the trust's concert in 2003.