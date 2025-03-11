Queen Mathilde takes major action against ‘bullying’ in new appearance

Queen Mathilde has taken a major action against “bullying” as a part of her annul campaign.
On March 11, the Queen of Belgium visited a school with innovative teaching methods.
During her royal engagement, she met teachers and students to discuss their experience bullying in the educational institute.
The Royal Family shared pictures from her outing on Instagram and shared key details about her appearance.
“@tangramvilvoorde takes action against bullying! The Queen visits this school with innovative teaching methods as part of the annual campaign of the Flemish network ‘Kies kleur tegen pesten’, which helps schools to combat bullying,” the caption read.
The caption further read, “She meets teachers and students and discusses with them their experiences with bullying, as well as the initiatives that have been put in place by the school to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all.”
As per the announcement, “The Queen has been committed for years to freeing up discussion on the problems related to bullying and placing prevention at the heart of anti-bullying programmes in schools.”
Last month, Mathilde marked a three-day state visit to Costa Rica.
