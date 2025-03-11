King Charles makes life-saving move amid his cancer treatment

King Charles surprised royal fans by making a rare move during his recent special visit amid his cancer journey
The British monarch, who disclosed his cancer in February 2024, learned how to give CPR during a special event celebrating the 1,000th RCN King's Nursing Cadet.
Taking to the Instagram account on Tuesday, the Buckingham Palace dropped a snippet of King Charles, getting a training of CPR.
The video captioned, “The King has joined @TheRCN to celebrate their 1000th King’s Nursing Cadet.”
“During his time at the College, His Majesty met cadets from across the UK who are undertaking or have completed the programme, which allows cadets to carry out 40 hours of teaching and learning experience plus 20 hours of clinical observation in a healthcare environment,” the palace added.
They concluded the post, “The young cadets demonstrated some of the new skills they have learnt - and even encouraged His Majesty to have a go himself!”
Notably, at his visit, the King encountered with cadets from across the United Kingdom who are currently enrolled or have completed the nursing cadet programme.
This program helps young people develop essential skills needed to start a career in nursing.
