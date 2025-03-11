Mike Tindall rejects Zara, Princess Anne’s request with shocking remark

Mike Tindall is taking stand for himself!
On Monday, March 10, GB News reported that the 46-year-old English former rugby union player recently revealed refusing a personal request from his beloved wife Zara Tindall and mother-in-law Princess Anne.
While attending a charity event, Mike opened up and made a candid admission, explaining to the Mail’s Richard Eden, "We got married in Scotland and Zara was schooled in Scotland. Obviously, my mother-in-law is patron of Scottish rugby.”
Revealing the Princess Royal and Zara’s heartfelt request, Mike stated that they keep bringing him a pair of trews and want him to wear it.
Related: Zara Tindall reveals key Royal Family member behind her fashion inspiration
The ex-rugby player then also revealed the shocking response he had when they last gave him a pair of trews.
"They keep on that they need to get me a pair of trews. I am, like, 'F*** off' I have spent my whole life trying to kill a Scotsman. I don't want to wear their trousers,” stated Mike Tindall.
For those unaware, Mike was referring to traditional Highland dress trousers, Trews, which are typically lined with leather on the inner leg to prevent wear while horse riding.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall tied the knot in 2011.
Related: Princess Anne eats 'overly ripe bananas' in breakfast for one particular reason