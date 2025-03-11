Royal

Mike Tindall rejects Zara, Princess Anne’s request with shocking remark

Zara Tindall and her mother, Princess Anne’s personal request gets unexpected rejection from Mike Tindall

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025

Mike Tindall rejects Zara, Princess Anne’s request with shocking remark


Mike Tindall is taking stand for himself!

On Monday, March 10, GB News reported that the 46-year-old English former rugby union player recently revealed refusing a personal request from his beloved wife Zara Tindall and mother-in-law Princess Anne.

While attending a charity event, Mike opened up and made a candid admission, explaining to the Mail’s Richard Eden, "We got married in Scotland and Zara was schooled in Scotland. Obviously, my mother-in-law is patron of Scottish rugby.”

Revealing the Princess Royal and Zara’s heartfelt request, Mike stated that they keep bringing him a pair of trews and want him to wear it.

The ex-rugby player then also revealed the shocking response he had when they last gave him a pair of trews.

"They keep on that they need to get me a pair of trews. I am, like, 'F*** off' I have spent my whole life trying to kill a Scotsman. I don't want to wear their trousers,” stated Mike Tindall.

For those unaware, Mike was referring to traditional Highland dress trousers, Trews, which are typically lined with leather on the inner leg to prevent wear while horse riding.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall tied the knot in 2011.

