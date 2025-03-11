Royal

Prince Harry makes shocking demand to Meghan after her Instagram return

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry gives new tension to Meghan Markle amid Netflix show, lifestyle brand launch

  • March 11, 2025

Prince Harry has made a huge demand to Meghan Markle weeks after she marked her return to Instagram.

Amid all the hype and chaos surrounding her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan and lifestyle brand As Ever, Meghan is believed to have sparked Harry's concern.

As per some inside sources, since marking her return to the social networking site in January this year, Meghan has been constantly keeping her fans updated with exciting posts.

Although, Meghan is happy with the idea of connecting with her fans via Instagram, the Duke of Sussex has his own share of concerns.

A source close to the royal couple told Closer, "Seeing her followers going up has put a smile back on Meghan’s face, but it’s also addictive."

"She’s checking her phone constantly and she’s on it morning, noon, and night," the source added.

They further continued, "Harry’s managed to get her to silence the notifications, so he doesn’t have to hear them pinging, but that hasn’t stopped her."

According to the tipster, Harry understand Meghan's need to use social media for the promotion of her work, however, he "wishes she’d put the phone down, and he’s ready for a digital detox."

Meghan Markle's Netflix cooking show was released on March 4, 2025.

