Prince Haakon breaks cover for first royal visit after 2025 Ski Championships

Crown Prince Haakon visited Joint Viking in Troms.
On the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family of Norway on Monday, March 10, the Palace shared an update on the Crown Prince’s new visit.
In the latest update, it was reported that the future king stepped out for the first royal engagement after attending thrilling games on the final day of 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.
“Crown Prince Haakon visits the winter exercise Joint Viking in Troms,” the caption noted.
It continued, “At the Engineering Battalion, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and her team spoke about their role during the ongoing military exercise and showed off a CV90 STING, a storm engineer vehicle that the Princess's team uses.”
Related: Prince Haakon, Mette-Marit share sweet post after 2025 Ski World Championships
The post further added, “Joint Viking tests the Armed Forces' ability to conduct military operations under demanding winter conditions, demonstrating our ability to defend Norway and interact with allied forces.”
In the post, the Norwegian Royal Family also shared a carousel of photos featuring Haakon with his daughter, Princess Ingrid.
The snaps also showcased him interacting with the officers at Joint Viking.
Related: Norwegian, Swedish Royals team up for Nordic World Ski Championships final
Moreover, during his appearance at the Ski Championships, Crown Prince Haakon was joined by his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.
Meanwhile, Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, and their kids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, also attended the thrilling games, which were held in Norway from February 26 to March 9, 2025.