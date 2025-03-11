Royal

Meghan Markle shuts bullying claims with sweet gesture for Netflix crew

Meghan Markle's Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' was released earlier this month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025
Meghan Markle shuts bullying claims with sweet gesture for Netflix crew
Meghan Markle shuts bullying claims with sweet gesture for Netflix crew 

Meghan Markle has seemingly debunked bullying accusations by showing affection towards the crew of her newly released Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was previously accused of mistreating royal staff, has spent hundreds of pounds to purchasing the gifts for the entire team of her cooking show.

GBN reported that the mother-of-two personally customised the presents for her Netflix staff, who tirelessly worked to make her series a superhit.

Related: Meghan Markle unveils special product from her lifestyle brand in sweet video  

A few Netflix crew members, who were involved with the production of With Love, Meghan, has showered praises on the former actress and labelled her "great hostess."

They further revealed that Meghan even gifted each crew member a sauté-style fry pan which is worth of £80.

"Meghan made us feel seen. Whether it was a coffee cart in the morning or there was one day where the forecast called for it to be particularly hot, and she had a shaved ice truck for us at lunch," the crew members told the outlet.

This report came after the then-royal aide, Jason Knauf, accused the duchess of harassing Buckingham Palace's staff members through her alleged misbehaviour.

Related: Meghan Markle shares surprising detail about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet  

However, Meghan Markle has firmly denied the claims in 2018, before quitting the royal duties back in 2020. 

Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Prince William releases big statement after teaming up with FA
Prince William releases big statement after teaming up with FA
Queen Mathilde takes major action against ‘bullying’ in new appearance
Queen Mathilde takes major action against ‘bullying’ in new appearance
King Charles makes life-saving move amid his cancer treatment
King Charles makes life-saving move amid his cancer treatment
King Felipe returns to spotlight after Princess Leonor embraces new role
King Felipe returns to spotlight after Princess Leonor embraces new role
Princess Eugenie receives bad news from Queen Camilla's niece
Princess Eugenie receives bad news from Queen Camilla's niece
Prince Daniel attends major award ceremony after Ski Championships 2025
Prince Daniel attends major award ceremony after Ski Championships 2025
Mike Tindall rejects Zara, Princess Anne’s request with shocking remark
Mike Tindall rejects Zara, Princess Anne’s request with shocking remark
Prince Harry makes shocking demand to Meghan after her Instagram return
Prince Harry makes shocking demand to Meghan after her Instagram return
King Charles's playlist: Hidden meaning behind songs
King Charles's playlist: Hidden meaning behind songs
Prince Haakon breaks cover for first royal visit after 2025 Ski Championships
Prince Haakon breaks cover for first royal visit after 2025 Ski Championships