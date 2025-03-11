Meghan Markle shuts bullying claims with sweet gesture for Netflix crew 

Meghan Markle has seemingly debunked bullying accusations by showing affection towards the crew of her newly released Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
The Duchess of Sussex, who was previously accused of mistreating royal staff, has spent hundreds of pounds to purchasing the gifts for the entire team of her cooking show.
GBN reported that the mother-of-two personally customised the presents for her Netflix staff, who tirelessly worked to make her series a superhit.
A few Netflix crew members, who were involved with the production of With Love, Meghan, has showered praises on the former actress and labelled her "great hostess."
They further revealed that Meghan even gifted each crew member a sauté-style fry pan which is worth of £80.
"Meghan made us feel seen. Whether it was a coffee cart in the morning or there was one day where the forecast called for it to be particularly hot, and she had a shaved ice truck for us at lunch," the crew members told the outlet.
This report came after the then-royal aide, Jason Knauf, accused the duchess of harassing Buckingham Palace's staff members through her alleged misbehaviour.
However, Meghan Markle has firmly denied the claims in 2018, before quitting the royal duties back in 2020.